The Last of Us Part II Image : Sony

The Last of Us Part II | $40 | Amazon

If you didn’t pick it up earlier this year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $40 on Amazon right now, saving you $20. Be warned: the story’s been polarizing, but it’s also one of the most anticipated games of the year, so if you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter in the story.