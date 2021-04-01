Get Yourself Some Computing Goods With This Sale on Acer Monitors, Accessories, and More

Up to 28% Off Acer Products Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You need computer stuff? We’ve got computer stuff! Amazon is little running a sale on Acer products that includes monitors, mice, and a “gaming backpack. ” I don’t know what that means, but I guess it’s a backpack for gamers. If you have no need for a gaming backpack, you can grab a 144Hz 23.6" full HD monitor for $150. That might be perfect if you’re looking for an inexpensive monitor and don’t need 4K power. You could also grab a Predator Cestus gaming mouse for $45 and click on things very well. If you really want to go all out, Acer’s Aspire Desktop PC is down to $450. Combine all three and hey, you’re most of the way to a modest, but totally usable PC setup for under $1,000. If only you had a gaming backpack to put it all in, though.