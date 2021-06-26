Get Yourself an LG UltraWide 29-inch Monitor for Just $150 Today

LG 29" UltraWide Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

LG 29" UltraWide Monitor | $150 | Promo code 93XRJ33



Don’t miss a single thing on your next Netflix binge or your next gaming session with this deal on an LG 29" UltraWide monitor over at Newegg today. Just be sure to add code 93XRJ33 at checkout to bring $100 off the current $250 price!

Advertisement

Big monitors like this are also great for multi-tasking. I just think it’s nice to have a screen large enough to comfortably view multiple browser windows if needed! And this is likely cheaper than most dual monitor setups, too.

While I would say the 75Hz refresh rate is not as ideal for gaming as I would like , this is still a great price for a large monitor from a trusted brand. The deal is only good for today, so get it while you can!