Get Yourself an HP Spectre x360 Laptop Perfect For Work And Play For $300 Off

HP Spectre x360 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM | $1,5 00 | Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 15.6" Laptop w/ GeForce GTX 1650 Ti | $1,700 | Best Buy

If you’ve been thinking of getting a gaming laptop or if you need a new on-the-go device for school or work, Best Buy has a great price on two models of the HP Spectre x360.

These laptops are super sleek models that convert into a tablet with their touch-screen and 360-degree flip and fold design. For your work and school needs with some added gaming perks like the 32GB optane memory, the 13.3-inch model might be a great fit at only $1,500.

If you want more performance and a larger screen, the 15.6-inch model has a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and is down to $1,700.

As an added bonus, both laptops have positive reviews that mention outdoor use— it’s important to have a screen you can easily view in sunlight if you want to be able to use it while meeting outdoors, which is something many of us might be doing while weather permits during the pandemic.