Get Yourself a Weighted Blanket, and a Better Night’s Sleep, for 25% Off

Buzio 20 lb Weighted Blanket | $45 | Amazon | Use Promo Code OWZ3IA9H

Things being as difficult as they are right now, it might be tough to feel at ease, or get a full night’s rest. If you’ve tried out all the vitamins, sleep-oriented podcasts, and at-home remedies Google can dish out, maybe it’s time to try a weighted blanket. Right now, Buzio’s 15 lb weighted blanket is down to a bout $45, a discount of 25%, using the promo code OWZ3IA9H.

If that weight doesn’t seem right for you, there’s a 5 lb option, 18 lb option, and 20 lb option, all of which can use the same promo code.

