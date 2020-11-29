Get Yourself a Speedy New Laptop With $330 off the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop

HP Spectre x360 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

HP Spectre x360 | $720 | HP

Whether your old one’s about ready to give up, or someone in your house needs their first computer, picking out the right laptop is a complicated endeavor. First, you have to figure out your budget, then find a computer that will satisfy all your needs without creeping over that set dollar amount. That’s a lot of work, and there’s a lot of cruft to sift through, especially in a flurry of deals. Among the better choices is HP’s 13.3" Spectre x360 Convertible, which is down from $1,050 to $720 over at HP. It features a 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and an 11th-gen Intel core i5 processor.

The best part, though is its hinge and touch screen display. Traditional laptops are still dandy, but being able to flip your laptop into tent mode to watch a movie without losing playback controls is a nice feature to have.