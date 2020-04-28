It's all consuming.
Get Yourself A Joy-Con Grip For A Low $10

Nintendo Joy-Con Grips | $10 | Amazon
Nintendo Joy-Con Grip | $10 | Amazon

For all you gamers, I have a treat for you—a joy-con grip to make your Nintendo Switch time even better. Not to mention it’s only $10! You can easily slide in your joy-cons into the grips and play Animal Crossing or Mario Cart right away. The joy-con grip itself is also shock-proof! I would grab this one before it’s gone!

