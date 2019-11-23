It's all consuming.
Get Yourself a New Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite On Sale, Plus a $5 eBook Credit

Ana Suarez
Kindle with Built-In Front Light | $60 | Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon
Kindle with Built-In Front Light | $60 | Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon

Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.

Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.

