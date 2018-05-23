Now that it’s warm enough to spend a day at the park or beach reading a book, you’ll want to get your hands on a Kindle. Today only, both the entry level model and the Paperwhite are on sale today for $30 off, the best deals we’ve ever seen. My advice: Get the Paperwhite. It’s not that much more expensive, and it’s worth it just for the backlight, not to mention the sharper, higher contrast screen.
