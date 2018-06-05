Screenshot: Otterbox

Otterbox, the brand you know well for creating indestructible phone cases, has expanded to include YETI-competitive coolers, tumblers, and accessories. And you can get it all for 25% off today.

Shane has tried and loved their soft coolers.

Otterbox is not firing warning shots here. Their Trooper Soft Coolers compete directly with YETI’s Hopper Two 20 and 30, boasting longer ice retention, more features, much improved usability, and lower prices.

Plus, their copper-lined Elevation tumblers are our favorite for outdoor use.

When outdoors, there’s nothing we’d rather drink out of than Otterbox’s new Elevation series of tumblers.

So go poke around and find something for yourself or maybe a Father’s Day Gift. The 25% off discount can be seen at checkout and shipping is free.