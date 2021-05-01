Get Yourself a Bokksu of Japanese Snacks for 36% Off Today

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Subscription Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Subscription | $32 | Amazon Gold Box

You’re hungry for a good deal and some authentic Japanese snacks and candy? You should consider trying out a Bokksu subscription for just $32 right now! That’s 36% off the normal $50 price, so you know you’re getting a decent discount. If you don’t cancel it before the 30-day period is up, your box will renew at full price— so be sure to note that as you checkout!

Advertisement

All of the selections highlighted look great, but I think I’m most curious about the chocolate-infused strawberries. Sounds seriously so good! I’m also craving some mochi, and it is a given that at least one packet of mochi will arrive in the Seasons of Japan Bokksu: a firt-timer box that includes a cute little packet of Mocchan Mochi Dango.

This deal is an Amazon Gold Box deal, so it’s only good for today. Don’t miss out!