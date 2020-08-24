Get Yourself a Basic Fossil Smartwatch for Just $99

Fossil Sport Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fossil Sport Smartwatch | $99 | Fossil

Smartwatches can be super useful tools, but sometimes, they do a little too much. It’s a little scary when it seems like your smartwatch knows more about you then you do, you know? If you’re looking for a basic smartwatch but don’t want to pay a lot, now’s your chance, because the Fossil Sport Smartwatch is on sale for just $99.

The Fossil Sport will do the things you expect out of a smartwatch, like track your steps and give you notifications from your phone, as well monitor your heart rate. That’s always useful and many smartwatches don’t do that! It also has Google Pay and is swimproof, so it’s not going to short out when it touches water.

Right now, the Smokey Blue, Blue, and Green models are available. grab one before your favorite color sells out!