The 10.2" iPad Is Only $250 Today

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Apple iPad 10.2&quot; 32GB (Space Grey) | $28 | Amazon (Also @ Best Buy)
If you’re still in the market for a tablet and you’ve concluded that iPad is the only one that matters, the 10.2" version of the latest model with 32GB of storage is down to $250 at Amazon. You can find the same deal at Best Buy. That’s a little light for storage with today’s monstrous apps and games, but if you want a big iPad without the big price tag, this is the ticket.

Grab it for the kids, yourself, or anyone else who could find use for an interactive second screen. This deal is only available for the Space Grey model, by the way.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/3/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/16/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

