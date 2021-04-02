Get Your Yard in Shape with Up to 43% off Greenworks Lawn Care Devices

Save Up to 43% on Greenworks Lawn Care Image : Greenworks

The advent of spring means it’s time for homeowners to begin the process of cleaning up your lawn, planting gardens, and all of the good stuff that comes with having a yard. If you’re like me, however, you took the pandemic year as a cue to skip as much of that as possible in 2020, which means your outdoor chores will be even more laborious this time around. Whoops.

In any case, i f you need some fresh gear to help conquer the terrain immediately outside your home this year, Amazon is currently holding a sweet Gold Box deal on Greenworks electric lawn care devices. The star of the show is the 80V 21” cordless electric lawn mower, which comes with two battery packs to provide up to 60 minutes of mowing. It’s $349 today, a savings of $150 off the list price.

Other handy Greenworks tools on sale right now include a 16” brushless chainsaw for $245 (30% off), a 26” cordless hedge trimmer for $192 (30% off), and a cordless backpack leaf blower for $124 (38% off, battery not included). Check out the full promo for other backyard-boosting bargains.