Have you ever noticed in Home Alone that Kevin’s mom has a little gift wrapping station set up in her bedroom? She does, and it’s quite tidy. I’m not here to issue an indictment on her parenting skills, but I just want to say that if the type of person who can accidentally leave her 8-year-old behind while she crosses the Atlantic can keep her wrapping paper neat, then so can you.

At the very least, contain it all in this $4 Whitmor Clear Gift Wrap Organizer, which you can stuff in a closet or under the bed when you’re not actively wrapping. It hold up to 25 rolls, zips up, and makes you look like your life is in order. The only downside is that it’s an add-on item.

