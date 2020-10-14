It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Get Your Trainer Cap on Straight: Pokémon Sword and Shield Are Down to $40 at Best Buy

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja DEals
Kinja DEalsDealsBest Buy DealsPrime Day 2020
65
1
Save
Pokémon Sword (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy Pokémon Shield (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy
Pokémon Sword (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy
Pokémon Shield (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy
Image: Nintendo

Pokémon Sword (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy
Pokémon Shield (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Best Buy

Advertisement

I hope you’ve been training that throwing arm. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are both down to $40 at Best Buy right now, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the duo. This is a whole new generation of Pokémon, and we’re not just talking about all the fresh faces you’ll be able to stuff into a claustrophobic shell. (Seriously, does this not alarm anyone else?!) There’s also an open world feel to the game with several areas you and your Pokémon can frolic around while scoping out your next catch target. It’s even more expansive with the, well, expansion, so make sure you pick that up, too.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Deck Your Abode With the Best of the Best Prime Day Deals on Home Goods

This Smart Garage Door Opener Gives Boosts Your Carport's IQ for Just $17

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Apple AirPods, Razer Blade 15, DJI Mavic Mini Drone, Succulents 11-Pack, Aukey Chargers, and More