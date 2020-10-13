It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Your Teeth White and Bright With Crest Whitening Strips, 20 Treatments for $27 This Prime Day

Crest Whitening Strips | $27 | Amazon Prime Exclusive
What’s the better value: a $300 dentist bill or a $28 box of whitening strips? Before you make that expensive trip, try out these Crest no-slip teeth whiteners. They supposedly remove up to 14 years of staining for up to 12 months, and there are two other “Express” strips for a quick same-day result, perfect for an unexpected hot date. The standard treatments require a 30-minute application once a day, which is totally reasonable to improve that already rock star smile of yours.

