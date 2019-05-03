Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is right around the corner, which means people are trying to get beach body ready. If you’re crushing it at the gym or just love some good athleisure gear, you’re in luck. You can get 20% off men’s and women’s activewear at Target.



Popular brands C9 Champion, Umbro, and Nicklaus are all on sale at Target right now. A standard pair of high-waisted black leggings from C9 Champion is on sale for $20. If full-length pants are too hot to wear during summer workouts, you can get a pair of mid-rise training shorts for $10. If you’re a guy who sweats like crazy during a workout, this running t-shirt will wick away all excess moisture.