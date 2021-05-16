Get Your Summer Reading Sorted With Best Sellers on Kindle For as Low as $2

Kindle Best Sellers For $8.99 and Under Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Summer is in the air already and some of us are looking for beach reads— or pool reads, or wherever reads. Today you can grab some best selling titles on Kindle for as low as $2 to read wherever and however you want, so don’t miss out on your next page-turner!

If you loved Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half (or even if you missed that one) check out The Mothers. This is not exactly a light “beach read” but it’s damn sure compelling— and how can you beat $2?

I haven’t read this one, but it looks pretty interesting: The Downstairs Girl follows a young Chinese girl growing up in Georgia in 1890 who becomes a secret advice columnist by night while maintaining her assistant hat maker duties in the day, just $3 today.

Lauren Groff’s Fates and Furies deeply examines a marriage from both sides— half of this novel is written from the perspective of the husband, the other half the wife. If that sounds like something you can sink your teeth into, grab it for $2!

There’s plenty on sale, so you should check them all out right here!