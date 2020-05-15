It's all consuming.
Get Your Summer Playlist Ready for This SoundBot Wireless Speaker on Sale for $19

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
SoundBot Wireless Speaker | $19 | SideDeal
68% off SoundBot Wireless Speaker | $19 | SideDeal

It never hurts to have a few wireless speakers especially if you have multiple rooms, floors, or a backyard. But also they are fun to bring on trips as I often do (or used to do). This one from SoundBot is 68% off which is a great deal for the sound it produces.

SoundBot’s wireless speaker has clear full-spectrum sound and pairs easily with any device like phones, laptops, tablets, pretty much all other Bluetooth enabled digital players. It’s water and shock resistant so it’ll hold up by the pool or on a hike. You can expect up to ten hours of playback time in between charges and you get a range of around 33 feet. $19 is a superb discount on a pretty durable item for versatile entertainment.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

