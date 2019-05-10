Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been craving some Smartfood popcorn recently? It’s like Amazon read your mind. You can get a 36-count Simply & Smartfood Delights Variety Pack for just $11 if you clip the $3 coupon. That includes the brands healthier snack options, like Smartfood Delights Sea Salt Popcorn and White Cheddar Popcorn, as well as Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar and Simply Lays Sea Salted chips. Time to get your snack on!