Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nabisco Classic Cookie & Cracker Variety Packs, 40 Count | $9 | Amazon

The school year might be over, but summer is right around the corner. If your kids are attending day camp this summer, why not get them some of their favorite snacks for their lunch box? Or, you can totally get these for your own packed lunch. Right now, you can buy Nabisco Classic Cookie & Cracker Variety Packs, 40 Count for $9 on Amazon when you Subscribe & Save. If you don’t choose this option, you can get them for $1 more.