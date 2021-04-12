Get Your Skin Sorted for Spring With 30% off Body Shop Products at Ulta

30% off Body Shop Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London, I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfumes , lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it appear in America with a handful of stores across the country . When it hit Ulta, I was ecstatic; this great brand was now easy to access for more people . Until April 17, save 30% off on select Body Shop p roducts.

Suppose you don’t know where to start as there are 122 products to select from. I’d recommend anything under the tea tree line . The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($14 ) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($15 ). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. These are great all year long and this aroma gives off a beachy tropical vibe for summer.

It seems like every company has CBD products nowadays, and Body Shop is no different. Their CBD Replenishing Moisture Cream ($24) revitalizes dry spots overnight with all-natural CBD, hemp seed oil, and squalane. Your face will be softer and have a beautiful glow after one application. It absolutely can be used as a day cream too, as it’s light enough to go under makeup. No matter what time you put it on, you’ll feel a lot more relaxed after .

