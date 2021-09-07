Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream | $33 | Ulta



Everyone needs a little help now and then, especially if you’ve had a few stressful days or nights. We all want to look our best, and there’s no shame in getting a little boost. Sunday Riley’s Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream is a great way to get your glow back just when you need it. This 1.7 oz jar is 50% and worth every penny from the premium brand.

This lightweight water cream is more on the gel side. I’d recommend putting it in the fridge if you’re using it prominently under your eyes. The cooling really adds to the experience. Smooth out any problem areas and leave your skin feeling refreshed and dewy. While it adds moisture back, it will lighten dark spots and even out any discoloration. There are two different types of hyaluronic acid used to ensure good moisture is trapped in each pore. This is a great product, even if you are feeling super dry. This cream will literally have your face back to baby-soft form in no time. It’s oil and cruelty-free, and cleanly formulated.

