Get Your Series X Online With 12 Months of Xbox Live Gold for $47

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months | $47 | Eneba | Use Code GOLDTOULTIMATE
Image: Eneba
Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months | $47 | Eneba | Use Code GOLDTOULTIMATE

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Eneba right now for $47 by using the code GOLDTOULTIMATE at checkout.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

