Photo: Amazon

Ergotech Freedom Arm | $61 | Amazon

Why waste precious desk space on a monitor stand? This Ergotech monitor arm lets your screen (up to 30 pounds and 27") float above your workspace, and lets you pan, tilt, and rotate it to your heart’s content. Built-in cable management even keeps your unsightly cables out of sight of sight, so you can focus on your expense reports and spreadsheets and managing your fantasy football lineup. At $61, it’s never been cheaper.

