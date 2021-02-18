It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Your PC Gaming On With a Big Game Sale Over at Newegg

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
PC Game Sale | Newegg
PC Game Sale | Newegg
Screenshot: EA
PC Game Sale | Newegg

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. Each game also has its own promo code, which takes a little bit off the already discounted price. So, it’s kind of a double sale if you think about it. The highlights? How about Civilization VI for $12 with the promo code LNSALE2? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $22 with the code EMCESHA67. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9 with the code LNSALE. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

