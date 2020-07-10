Get Your Own Personal Hydration Station With These Smart Tracking Water Bottles for Just $29

Two Pack Tracking Smart Bottles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Two Pack Tracking Smart Bottles | $29 | MorningSave



Staying hydrated is important for a multitude of reasons. It’s great for your skin, keeps your organs happy, can improve sleep quality, and even elevate your mood. But sometimes we aren’t great at doing what best for us. This two-pack of hydration tracking smart bottles are here to the rescue. These twenty-four-ounce bottles are 76% off and can be shared with a water accountabilibuddy.

It’s easy to use to help reach whatever your H2O needs are . First, you’ll set a daily goal. T here’s a hydration calculator that can aid you in figuring what your body needs . You’ll be able to see an a ctivity dashboard with info like the temperature of the water and where you are in the progress of your goal. You can turn on reminders just in case you are one of those forgetful and/or busy people. Link the Thermos Smart Lid app to your smartwatch to keep all synced up too. When it’s fully charged the bottle has a twelve-day battery life . Just remember no hot liquids .

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.