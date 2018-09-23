Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve seen a lot of floating monitor arms, and just as many laptop stands, but I’m pretty sure this is the first product I’ve ever seen that combines both. It makes sense though, especially if you keep your laptop open to use its screen while it’s plugged into an external monitor. And unlike a traditional laptop stand, this keeps your desk surface completely free for more paperwork or Funko toys.

It’s only been available for about a month, but today’s $40 deal is the first discount we’ve ever seen.