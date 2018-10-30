Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you take PC gaming seriously, or just want to use the precision and extra buttons of gaming peripherals to get more work done, this HyperX Pulsefire mouse is an absolute steal at $25, an all-time low.

That gets you six buttons, four DPI levels up to 3200, a high end Pixart sensor and Omron switches. It’s a wired mouse, which is a bummer, but at least the cable is braided, and it’s tough to complain at this price.