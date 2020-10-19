Get Your Locks Luscious and Save $14 on HSI's Professional Glider Flat Iron Today Only

HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Graphic : Sheilah Villari

HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron | $26 | Amazon Gold Box



Sleek straight frizz-free hair is the dream for so many people. Not me though , I have very curly hair that I love but I’ve seen the struggle for some of my best pal’s. Being able to quickly and efficiently straighten your hair is a necessity for a ton of folks. F or the rest of the day save 35% on HSI’s Professional Glider Flat Iron so you can do just t hat to perfection.

Simplicity is key as sometimes doing your hair can be a chore. But also using a product that won’t damage your tresses is just as important. The microsensors on the Pro Glider help regulate and evenly distribute heat so your hair gets the right amount and won’t be ruined or burned . The ion plates are made of ceramic and tourmaline crystal keeping your locks shiny and soft. The Pro Glider will leave your strands smooth and poof free even after the heat treatment. It’s compact enough with a carrying case so no worries if you need to travel with it. You’ll get a one-year warranty and they are even gifting you a sample -size argan oil leave-in hair treatment. What a treat!

Free shipping on this for Prime members.