It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Get Your Limited Run of Spongebob Squarepants Socks from Happy Socks, Starting at $8

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEalsHappy SocksHappy Socks Deals
64
Save
Spongebob Squarepants Socks | $8-$96 | Happy Socks
Spongebob Squarepants Socks | $8-$96 | Happy Socks
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Spongebob Squarepants Socks | $8-$96 | Happy Socks

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, legend says it’s Spongebob Squarepants, but I ain’t going down there myself to check. You probably aren’t, either. Since you already know the answer, you can stay comfy in bed, warm feet and all, with socks designed based on your favorite yellow piece of ocean pollution and friends. The latest promotion from Happy Socks features Spongebob-themed feet-huggers starting at $8 for kids and $16 for adults, plus gift bundles ranging from $32 to $96.

Advertisement

Almost all the socks feature Spongebob, and there are also some with compatriot starfish and dense best friend Patrick, the endlessly annoyed Squidward (who is the ultimate deceiver, by the way—he’s actually an octopus), and archnemesis of Mr. Krabs (and choice gumbo ingredient) Plankton. This promotion is limited and runs through April 20.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Frozen Foods To Cook In Your Air Fryer, And How To Cook Them

Stay Comfy at Home With These Stretchy Twill Chino Shorts from JACHS NY, Starting at a Low $29

At Vudu, You Can Get Entire Movie Collections for One Low Price

This Black and Decker Flashlight Gets Super Bright and it's Lower Than Ever