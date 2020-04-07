Get Your Limited Run of Spongebob Squarepants Socks from Happy Socks, Starting at $8

Spongebob Squarepants Socks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Spongebob Squarepants Socks | $8-$96 | Happy Socks

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, legend says it’s Spongebob Squarepants, but I ain’t going down there myself to check. You probably aren’t, either. Since you already know the answer, you can stay comfy in bed, warm feet and all, with socks designed based on your favorite yellow piece of ocean pollution and friends. The latest promotion from Happy Socks features Spongebob- themed feet-huggers starting at $8 for kids and $16 for adults, plus gift bundles ranging from $32 to $96.

Almost all the socks feature Spongebob , and there are also some with compatriot starfish and dense best friend Patrick, the endlessly annoyed Squidward (who is the ultimate deceiver, by the way—he’s actually an octopus) , and archnemesis of Mr. Krabs (and choice gumbo ingredient) Plankton. This promotion is limited and runs through April 20.