Rare is the apartment kitchen that includes enough storage and counter space, but you can add your own with this attractive Whitmor baker’s rack for just $60 from Amazon, which is as cheap as we’ve seen it this year.



That includes stainless steel shelves and hanging hooks, a removable butcher block cutting surface, and a 10 year limited warranty.