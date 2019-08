Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors, 3 Pack | $7 | Amazon

School is about to start and whether you’re a teacher, student, or parent, you need scissors. They’re a hot commodity that always seems to go missing right when you need them. Right now, you can get a 3-pack of AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors for only $7 on Amazon.