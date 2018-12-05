Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Robotics and coding are the future; resistance is futile. Give your kids a head start on employability by having them play with coding robots from today’s Amazon Gold Box.



It includes Wonder Workshop’s Dash and Cue robots and a few accessories, but the best value is either the Dot and Dash Bundle for $167 or the Dash Coding Challenge and Sketch Bundle for $124. Really, the important thing is that your children establish a rapport with the machines early on so that your family will have a chance at surviving the uprising.

