Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Weighted blankets are a buzzy self-care item for overworked and over-stressed adults these days, but they were actually born as a way to help children with severe anxiety or autism.



If you think your own kid could benefit from a heavy blanket, a huge selection of them are 25% off at checkout on Amazon today, with final prices starting at just $37. When shopping, you should be looking for a blanket that’s roughly 10% of your child’s body weight, and of course, you’ll want to pick one with a duvet cover that they’ll like as well.