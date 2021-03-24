Get Your Kid Their Own Kindle With Amazon's Kids+ Service for $75, a 32% Savings

Kindle Kids Edition Image : Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition | $75 | Amazon



If there’s a young, voracious reader in your life, consider empowering their reading habit with a Kindle Kids Edition. This child-friendly version of the popular e- reader has a two-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it regardless of how it met its grisly demise.



Advertisement

But there’s more: the included one-year Amazon Kids + subscription (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) provides access to loads of kid-friendly books, such as the entire Harry Potter series and quite a bit more. It has parental controls built-in too, of course, and unlike Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets, this e- reader doesn’t have things like apps, games, and videos available: just books.



Save $35 off the list price right now at Amazon. The 10th-gen Kindle itself comes in just one color, but you can choose from one of four different cover designs to suit your kid’s style and personality. The Kids+ membership renews at $3/month after the included year’s worth ends, if you’re keen on keeping it.

