It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Your Installation Done Right the First Time, Bosch's Self-Leveling Laser Falls to $96

Quentyn Kennemer
Bosch Self-Leveling Laser Level | $96 | Amazon Gold Box
Bosch Self-Leveling Laser Level | $96 | Amazon Gold Box

Nothing’s worse than laying down some tile or installing a new hanging shelf, only to later realize you haven’t been able to make a straight line since the time you entered kindergarten. If you have serious home improvement projects on the horizon, a laser level is ideal, and Bosch’s is $96 today-only (36% off).

This is a professional-level product through and through. The level features a rugged design and a smart pendulum system that takes the measurement and realignment duties out of your hands. You can measure across both vertical and horizontal planes, and it’s IP54 rated, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects.

