Get Your Home Theater 4K-Ready With a Restored $270 Yamaha A/V Receiver from Amazon Gold Box

Yamaha TSR-7850R 7.2-channel AV Receiver Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Yamaha TSR-7850R 7.2-channel AV Receiver | $270 | Amazon Gold Box

It wasn’t long ago that upgrading your home theater receiver would cost a small fortune, but with new gear set to arrive in 2020, you’re in for big savings on yesteryear’s still-excellent options. Take this Yamaha 7.2-channel receiver, for instance, which is only $270 if you’re brave enough to buy it refurbished.

Advertisement

The Yamaha TSR-7850R supports the most popular surround audio formats in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus it supports HDR10 data along with Dolby Vision and HLG for enhanced 4K video. It’s also connected, meaning you can stream music over Bluetooth and WiFi using popular apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple AirPlay, complete with Alexa voice control if you happen to have an Echo device.

Don’t fret buying refurbished on Amazon. Most times, the products look and work perfectly fine, and Amazon gives you a 90-day guarantee, but it’s probably worth looking into a warranty just in case.