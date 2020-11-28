Get Your Home Ready for Christmas With This Massive Artificial Tree, Only $60 With Promo Code

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree | $60 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo KINGSO456G
I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?
You can get your household into the holiday spirit for years to come with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo. It’s only $60 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and apply code KINGSO456G at checkout.
Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!
You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using the same coupon and promo code. It’s a little more pricey, but still comes down to a reasonable $72.
These deals and other Blyber Weekend offerings are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some Christmas cheer to your household!