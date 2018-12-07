Just in case you thought Amazon was being unfair and only offering discounts to the guys today, they’re not. There’s also a big sale on women’s fashion, with pieces starting at just $4. You could easily put together a new work ensemble for under $50 — there’s even a ready-made one under $20. Just do it today, because these are Gold Box prices.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get Your Holiday Party Attire Sorted With This Women's Fashion Gold Box
Just in case you thought Amazon was being unfair and only offering discounts to the guys today, they’re not. There’s also a big sale on women’s fashion, with pieces starting at just $4. You could easily put together a new work ensemble for under $50 — there’s even a ready-made one under $20. Just do it today, because these are Gold Box prices.