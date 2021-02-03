Get Your Hands on This Lenovo Tablet for $30 off on Newegg

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Image : Lenovo

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 | $200 | Newegg

Android tablets may not be as robust or exciting as their iPad counterparts, but sometimes decent tablet still pops up. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 packs a 1920 x 1200 resolution into a 10.3" display, and it’s powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet only has 64GB of storage, though, so be sure you know what you’ll be using it for before hitting that buy button. Speaking of, this tablet’s $30 off right now at Newegg, bringing the price down to $200.