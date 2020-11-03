Get Your Hands on RIDGID's 18-Volt Cordless Impact Wrench Kit and Change Your Tires With Speed and Precision for $149

RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit | $149 | The Home Depot

For anyone changing their car tires at home, an impact wrench is an essential buy. Not only can it loosen your lug nuts and bolts, but it can do so faster than a lug wrench. The RIDGID cordless mid-torque impact wrench in particular is one of the most highly rated and popular models you’ll find on the web , and for a limited time, you can fetch one for yourself at a fraction of the list price. While you might spend $180 on Amazon for the same product—no battery pack included—The Home Depot is selling it for $149, bundled with a 4Ah removable battery, an 18-volt charger, and a carrying bag at no additional cost.

As this is marked a “Special Buy” on the retailer’s site, it’s safe to assume this deal won’t last long. And since the limit is two per customer, you can also start your holiday shopping early for the DIYer or hobbyist in your life. Register both for complementary parts and lifetime support from The Home Depot.