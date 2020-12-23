Get Your Hands On a $100 Sephora Gift Card And Buy All The Fenty Skin You Desire

Sephora Gift Card (Digital) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Sephora Gift Card (Digital) | $100 | Best Buy



Do you know someone who just can’t stop buying the $10 samples from the check- out line? Well, get them a $100 Sephora gift card from Best Buy. They’ll be able to buy Fenty Skin, Marc Jacobs lipstick, and Nars foundation with a tap of their fingers. And since this is a digital download, you can send it to their email as a last-minute Christmas present. Or, you know, you can just buy it as a personal gift to yourself—whatever moves you.