Get Your Hair Dry In a New York Minute With a Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight , wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous . Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!