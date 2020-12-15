It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Get Your Hair Dry In a New York Minute With a Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020
Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight, wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous. Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

