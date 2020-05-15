It's all consuming.

Get Your Grill on With $35 off Cuisinart's Griddler

Jordan McMahon
Deals
Cuisinart GR-150 Griddler | $117 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Cuisinart GR-150 Griddler | $117 | Amazon

Normally, now would be a good time to start planning for weekend bbq’s with all your loved ones. Unfortunately, that’s not a great idea right now. That doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a well-grilled burger or a freshly-pressed panino, though. Cuisinart’s GR-150 Griddler, usually about $150, is down to $117 on Amazon right now. Sure, it might not be the super nice, tricked out grill your uncle was going to use for this year’s cookout, but at least you can bring some of the grilling spirit to your apartment.

