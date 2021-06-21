It's all consuming.
Prime Day 2021

Get Your Gear Actually Clean With Active Wear's Plant-Derived Laundry Detergent

It’s made from tea tree oil, although there is no real scent

Active Wear Laundry Detergent Powder | $22 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
If you’re an avid gym-goer or have a house of athletes, Active Wear’s Laundry Detergent will be a literal game-changer. This huge 45 oz. bag was made for smelly workout clothes. It is formulated to deep clean the high-tech gear you wear to run, play, do yoga in, whatever your active life has it. This detergent will remove stains, odors and extend each item’s life. It’s made from plant-derived enzymes and tea tree oil, although there is no real scent. This is great for those who are sensitive to other detergents. So toss all the kids’ jerseys in without fear of allergies. Expect around 45 loads for top-load machines and 90 for front-load machines. I can say after using this for a few weeks; I have noticed a difference in getting that sweaty smell out of my legging and shorts I skate in. I absolutely recommend this.

Free shipping for Prime members.

