Get Your Gear Actually Clean With Active Wear's Plant-Derived Laundry Detergent

Active Wear Laundry Detergent Powder Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Active Wear Laundry Detergent Powder | $22 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you’re an avid gym-goer or have a house of athletes, Active Wear’s Laundry Detergent will be a literal game-changer. This huge 45 oz. bag was made for smelly workout clothes. It is formulated to deep clean the high-tech gear you wear to run, play, do yoga in, whatever your active life has it. T his detergent will remove stains, odors and extend each item’s life. It’s made from plant-derived enzymes and tea tree oil, although there is no real scent. This is great for those who are sensitive to other detergents . So toss all the kids’ jerseys in without fear of allergies. Ex pect around 45 loads for top-load machines and 90 for front-load machines. I can say after using this for a few weeks; I have noticed a difference in getting that sweaty smell out of my legging and shorts I skate in. I absolutely recommend this.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.