Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you spend most of your weekends outside tending to your yard and garden, you’re in luck. Hopefully, the rain is finally going to end and you’ll actually be able to get some yard work done. You can get a pair of Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears for just $9 on Amazon right now.