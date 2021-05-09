Get Your Future Chemist a Science Experiment Subscription Box for 65% Off Today

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Got a little future scientist on your hands? Or do you just want something for your kid to do besides being on that damn phone? Grab a MEL Chemistry experiments subscription box for just $14 right now, a limited-time Amazon Gold Box deal.
This nifty box includes a starter kit with two pairs of safety goggles and everything else your little chemist needs to complete one of over 80 experiments that MEL Chemistry offers. Then each month, MEL sends out a new box with an experiment that can be conducted at least twice— only it will renew at $40, so make sure to cancel if you don’t want that charge to show up next month!
