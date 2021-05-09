It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Get Your Future Chemist a Science Experiment Subscription Box for 65% Off Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

Got a little future scientist on your hands? Or do you just want something for your kid to do besides being on that damn phone? Grab a MEL Chemistry experiments subscription box for just $14 right now, a limited-time Amazon Gold Box deal.

Advertisement

This nifty box includes a starter kit with two pairs of safety goggles and everything else your little chemist needs to complete one of over 80 experiments that MEL Chemistry offers. Then each month, MEL sends out a new box with an experiment that can be conducted at least twice— only it will renew at $40, so make sure to cancel if you don’t want that charge to show up next month!

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer