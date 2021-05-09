Get Your Future Chemist a Science Experiment Subscription Box for 65% Off Today

MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

MEL Chemistry Experiments Subscription Box | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



Got a little future scientist on your hands? Or do you just want something for your kid to do besides being on that damn phone? Grab a MEL Chemistry e xperiments s ubscription b ox for just $14 right now, a limited-time Amazon Gold Box deal.

This nifty box includes a starter kit with two pairs of safety goggles and everything else your little chemist needs to complete one of over 80 experiments that MEL Chemistry offers . Then e ach month, MEL sends out a new box with an experiment that can be conducted at least twice— only it will renew at $40, so make sure to cancel if you don’t want that charge to show up next month!