Get Your Fingers on the WASD Keys of a New Ryzen 5000 Series HP Omen Gaming Laptop for a Modest Price

HP Omen Laptop 15 (Ryzen 5600H, RTX 2060) | $1,170 | HP

For gamers, a laptop equipped with the proper hardware is an absolute must. While Apple’s M1 MacBooks sound compelling for performance users in the professions that require one, an Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPU still “blows the pants off Apple’s integrated GPU,” according to Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius. The 2021 HP Omen 2021's graphics outfit is no exception. Along with an RTX 3060 Max-Q chip, it’s got a Ryzen 5000H central processor—at various power levels depending on the configuration you pick. And right now, you can flip one open yourself for $1,170, complete with a 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

That may not sound like much of a discount, because truth be told it isn’t. But it’s still a good deal regardless, compared to its competitors. That includes the Razer Blade 15, which costs over $500 more for a comparable setup (albeit toting a 1oth Gen Intel Core i7 processor). The similarly specced Alienware m15 R3, on the other hand, sits at a whopping $1,800 straight from Dell. It might not flaunt the most glamorous chassis or fetching features, but in the pure numbers game, the HP Omen 2021 is a competitive frontrunner. You’d be hard-pressed to find much of anything that can hold up a fight in the value department. Just make sure to tick +$50 for double the memory.